The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0900  S&P Case-Shiller               Apr       +7.0%   (6)  +7.4% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       -0.5    (4)   0 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Jun        100.0  (21)  102.0 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales                 May        640K   (21)  634K 
                  -- percent change            May       +0.9%        -4.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 22     235K   (16)  238K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         1Q        +1.4%   (20) +1.3%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       1Q        +3.0%   (7)  +3.0%* 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           May       -1.0%   (18) +0.6%** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             May       -0.4%   (13) -7.7% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jun       -4      (3)  -2 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                May       +0.4%   (23) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              May       +0.3%   (20) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 May       +0.0%   (17) +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 May       +2.6%   (11) +2.7% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            May       +0.1%   (16) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            May       +2.6%   (11) +2.8% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Jun        40.0   (11)  35.4 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun        66.0   (15)  65.6*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q 2nd Reading 
**Revised Reading 
***June Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1414ET