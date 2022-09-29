Advanced search
Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

09/29/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Aug      +0.3%   (25)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Aug      +0.3%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Aug      +0.5%   (22)  +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Aug      +4.7%   (13)  +4.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Sep       51.8   (11)   52.2 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       59.5   (17)   59.5* 
                  (Final) 
 
*Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1014ET

