Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.3% (25) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (23) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.5% (22) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +4.7% (13) +4.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 51.8 (11) 52.2 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.5 (17) 59.5* (Final) *Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

