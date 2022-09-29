Personal Income and Spending on Deck -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.3% (25) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.3% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.5% (22) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +4.7% (13) +4.6%
0945 Chicago PMI Sep 51.8 (11) 52.2
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 59.5 (17) 59.5*
(Final)
*Sep Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
