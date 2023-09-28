The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Personal Income Aug +0.4% (24) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Aug +0.4% (23) +0.8% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Aug +0.2% (22) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Aug +3.9% (10) +4.2% 0945 Chicago PMI Sep 47.0 (10) 48.7 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 67.7 (16) 67.7* (Final) *Sep Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

