The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Aug       +0.4%   (24) +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Aug       +0.4%   (23) +0.8% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Aug       +0.2%   (22) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Aug       +3.9%   (10) +4.2% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Sep        47.0   (10)  48.7 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Sep        67.7   (16)  67.7* 
               (Final) 
 
*Sep Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
