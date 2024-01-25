The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Dec       +0.3%   (27) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Dec       +0.5%   (25) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Dec       +0.2%   (25) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Dec       +3.0%   (15) +3.2% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Dec       +2.0%   (16) +0.0% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-24 1014ET