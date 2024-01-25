The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.3% (27) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Dec +0.5% (25) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Dec +0.2% (25) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Dec +3.0% (15) +3.2% 1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +2.0% (16) +0.0% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

