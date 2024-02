KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina upstream unit Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) is targeting to raise its oil production to 627,000 barrels per day, Chief Executive Officer Chalid Said Salim said on Tuesday.

This would be up from 566,000 bpd in 2023.

The state oil and gas explorer is also targeting natural gas output of 2.769 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in 2024, Chalid told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference, similar to 2.766 mmscfd in 2023.

Pertamina Hulu hopes to build on the momentum and raise its total oil and gas output by another 4-5% in 2025, Chalid said.

