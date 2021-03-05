Pertamina aims to start green refinery operations by end 2021

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy
company PT Pertamina said on Saturday it plans to
start production at its Cilacap green refinery by the end of
this year to make oil products such as diesel and jet fuel,
entirely out of palm oil.
Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, has a
mandatory biodiesel programme with 30% palm oil content known as
B30, but the government is keen to expand the use of the
vegetable oil for energy as it cuts down on fuel imports.
Ifki Sukarya, a senior Pertamina official, said "Green
Diesel" uses Refined, Bleached and Deodorised Palm Oil (RBDPO),
which is palm oil that has been refined to remove free fatty
acids and purification to remove colour and odour.
The other product is the "Green Jet Fuel," which uses
Refined, Bleached, and Deodorised Palm Kernel Oil (RBDPKO).
Pertamina will process 3,000 barrels of RBDPO per day to
produce "D100" biodiesel, set to come onstream in December in
the first stage. It will follow that with processing 6,000
barrels of crude palm oil per day to make biodiesel or jet fuel
from December 2022.
Ifki said the production capacity for the green diesel and
the jet fuel at its Cilacap refinery on Java island could be
increased starting in 2023.
Trials for the biodiesel and jet fuel started in January
2021 and December 2020, respectively.
While biodiesel promises significantly lower carbon
emissions, the land clearance taking place to grow palm oil has
raised concerns among environmentalists about deforestation.
