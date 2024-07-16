JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company Pertamina expects its Balikpapan refinery's CDU IV to resume operations later this month, an official at its refinery subholding PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional (KPI) said on Tuesday.

The refinery was scheduled for a revamp and expansion from mid-February to mid-May to add about 100,000 barrels per day of crude processing capacity, but the CDU (crude distillation unit) IV was affected by a fire in late May.

The site's CDU V, which has 60,000 bpd capacity, was running normally.

"The repairs are in progress, hopefully within this month the CDU IV of Balikpapan refinery will be able to resume operations," Hermansyah Nasroen, KPI's corporate secretary told Reuters.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Mair, Martin Petty)