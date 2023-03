Today at 12:20 am

March 21 (Reuters) - PERTH MINT:

* "HISTORICAL ISSUES RAISED HAVE BEEN DAMAGING TO OUR REPUTATION" - SAM WALSH AO, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF PERTH MINT REGARDING RECENT MEDIA REPORTS

* "I WELCOME THE LONDON BULLION MARKET ASSOCIATION'S ANNOUNCEMENT OF AN INCIDENT REVIEW PROCESS" - SAM WALSH AO, PERTH MINT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bangalore)