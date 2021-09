Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products fell about 24% in August to their lowest since October 2020, while silver sales rose nearly 13%, the refiner said in a blog post on Friday.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars in August fell to 53,976 ounces from 70,658 ounces in July, and were down 20% from a year earlier.

August sales of physical gold bullion reflected an easing of demand among key distributors worldwide, Neil Vance, the general manager of minted products, said in the blog post.

Sales of silver products grew to 1,467,229 ounces in August from 1,302,723 ounces in July. They were up 2.5% from the same month in 2020.

"Higher output was achieved in August 2021 as coin presses were brought back online after a period of maintenance," Vance added, referring to the uptick in silver sales.

Benchmark spot gold prices were little changed on a monthly basis for August, while silver prices fell 6.2% for the month.

"The pace of investment into precious metals was far more subdued relative to the levels seen during 2020, with a continued surge in equity markets driving investors into risk assets," mint official Jordan Eliseo said in the post.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of newly mined gold in one of the world's biggest producers of the metal.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)