(Reuters) - Perth Mint's gold product sales in February fell to their lowest in more than two years, while silver sales rose about 20% on the month, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Monthly sales of gold coins and minted bars dipped 18.9% to 52,241 ounces last month, from 64,395 in January.

Silver sales, on the other hand, rose 20.4% on a monthly basis to 1,484,936 ounces.

The sales of Australian gold bullion products slowed in February, "to some extent reflected the fact that we did not unveil any new gold investor coins during the month," Neil Vance, general manager for minted products, said.

Benchmark spot gold prices scaled their highest since April 2022 at $1,959.60 per ounce in early February, but soon reversed course. Bullion fell more than 5% last month, its biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The refiner on Tuesday said there is no question about the value and purity of gold bars it has sold to customers in China, responding to a media report alleging it could face a potential recall of $9 billion worth of "doped" gold bars.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, is the world's largest producer of newly-mined gold. Its website claims that it is the biggest refiner by volume in Australasia.

The intake each year equates to almost 75% of newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

The following table details Perth Mint's monthly sales including coins and minted bars:

Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)

(year-month)

2023-Feb 52,241 1,484,936

2023-Jan 64,395 1,233,344

2022-Dec 60,634 1,634,751

2022-Nov 114,304 1,315,293

2022-Oct 183,102 1,995,350

2022-Sept 88,554 2,579,941

2022-Aug 84,976 1,655,334

2022-July 79,305 2,465,513

2022-June 65,281 1,523,765

2022-May 98,515 2,217,582

2022-April 80,941 2,119,491

2022-March 121,997 1,649,634

2022-Feb 72,651 1,632,323

2022-Jan 66,709 2,387,165

2021-Dec 54,861 1,733,293

2021-Nov 115,872 1,530,598

2021-Oct 59,750 1,352,275

2021-Sept 98,753 1,789,926

2021-August 53,976 1,467,229

2021-July 70,658 1,302,723

2021-June 72,910 1,823,029

2021-May 91,146 1,700,807

2021-April 101,379 1,798,210

2021-March 130,000 1,600,000

2021-Feb 124,104 1,830,707

2021-Jan 76,103 1,162,884

2020-Dec 76,806 941,767

2020-Nov 84,158 1,119,269

2020-Oct 38,367 1,228,713

2020-Sept 62,637 1,677,383

2020-Aug 67,462 1,431,036

2020-July 56,104 1,567,900

2020-June 44,371 1,573,752

2020-May 63,393 997,171

2020-April 120,504 2,123,121

2020-March 93,775 1,736,409

2020-Feb 22,921 605,634

2020-Jan 48,299 1,450,317

2019-Dec 78,912 1,361,723

2019-Nov 54,261 1,027,695

2019-Oct 32,469 1,394,615

2019-Sept 46,837 1,350,038

2019-Aug 21,766 1,171,233

2019-July 21,518 987,040

2019-June 19,449 344,474

2019-May 10,790 681,582

2019-April 19,991 906,219

2019-March 32,757 935,819

2019-Feb 19,524 584,310

2019-Jan 31,189 828,854

2018-Dec 29,186 692,971

2018-Nov 64,308 876,446

2018-Oct 36,840 1,079,684

2018-Sept 62,552 1,305,600

2018-Aug 38,904 520,245

2018-July 29,921 486,821

2018-June 16,847 229,280

2018-May 14,800 557,120

2018-April 15,161 458,655

2018-March 29,883 975,921

2018-Feb 26,473 992,954

2018-Jan 37,174 1,067,361

2017-Dec 27,009 874,437

2017-Nov 23,901 544,436

2017-Oct 44,618 999,425

2017-Sept 46,415 697,849

2017-Aug 23,130 392,091

2017-July 23,675 1,167,963

2017-June 19,259 1,215,071

2017-May 29,679 826,656

2017-April 10,490 468,977

2017-March 22,232 716,283

2017-Feb 25,257 502,353

2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)