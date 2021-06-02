Log in
Perth Mint's May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

06/02/2021 | 03:11am EDT
June 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold sales fell to a four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for minted products.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year earlier.

"My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably has to do with a recent surge in prices," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

"After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals feel a little pricey for some buyers."

Benchmark spot gold prices registered their biggest monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.

"Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half of the month," said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.

Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4% sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped nearly 71% from a year earlier.

"May was another extremely successful month for silver bullion coins - our capacity to produce again being challenged by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the United States," Vance said.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
GOLD 0.05% 1899.184 Delayed Quote.0.52%
SILVER -0.20% 27.7868 Delayed Quote.6.62%
