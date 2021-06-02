Perth Mint's May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

June 2 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's gold sales fell to a
four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on
Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for
minted products.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in
May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year
earlier.
"My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably
has to do with a recent surge in prices," IG Market analyst Kyle
Rodda said.
"After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious
metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals
feel a little pricey for some buyers."
Benchmark spot gold prices registered their biggest
monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.
"Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of
Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half
of the month," said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products
at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.
Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4%
sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped
nearly 71% from a year earlier.
"May was another extremely successful month for silver
bullion coins - our capacity to produce again being challenged
by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the
United States," Vance said.
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western
Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in
Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)