Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Perth Mint's November gold sales nearly double

12/06/2021 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in November jumped about 94% from the previous month to an eight-month peak, the refiner said on Monday.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars soared to 115,872 ounces last month, the highest level since March this year, from 59,750 ounces in October, and were up nearly 38% from a year earlier.

Silver product sales rose 13.2% to 1,530,598 ounces from 1,352,275 ounces in October, jumping about 37% from a year ago.

"A general pick-up in the appetite for physical gold coincided with the release of The Perth Mint's 2022-dated Australian Kangaroo series. The response from our global distribution network was outstanding," Neil Vance, the general manager of minted products, said in a blog post.

Global benchmark spot gold prices fell 0.5% in November as the U.S. Federal Reserve turned more hawkish, while silver dropped 4.4%.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in Australia, one of the world's biggest gold producers.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aWeaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October
RE
03:27aPerth Mint's November gold sales nearly double
RE
03:22aNepal detects two cases of omicron variant of covid - nepal health ministry
RE
03:09aSwiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in 2022
RE
03:05aJapan's ruling party panel head calls for ditching budget-balance goal
RE
02:57aChina's economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022, says govt think tank
RE
02:56aRatings upgrade gives Italian bonds a lift
RE
02:55aHyundai Engineering receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange
RE
02:55aQUOTEBOX-Reactions to Myanmar's four-year jail term for Aung San Suu Kyi
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 to Open Higher as Traders Eye Omicron News
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
2U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Royal Dutch Shell Plc Third Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Divide..
5Schweizerische Nationalbank : SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbrügg to retir..

HOT NEWS