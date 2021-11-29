Peru Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the Amazon River Being Named a Natural Wonder of the World

Ten years ago Peru was front and center on the international stage thanks to the Amazon River, the longest and fastest-flowing river in the world, being named a natural wonder of the world by the New Seven Wonders organization, reported the Commission for the Promotion of Peruvian Exports and Tourism - PROMPERÚ. Therefore, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this prestigious recognition, we would like to highlight the heart of the tropical Amazon jungle in Peru, Loreto, which is found in northeastern Peru, just a two-hour flight from the capital, Lima. The nature that surrounds Iquitos, the regional capital city, appears infinite and is surrounded by the Amazon River and its tributaries, making boat or airplane the only means to reach it.

From Iquitos, travelers arrive by navigating to the exact point where the mighty Marañón and Ucayali rivers meet. The Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, a paradise of biodiversity, is also located there. This area has more than 85 lakes and exuberant vegetation that is home to 132 species of mammals like the jaguar, sloth bear, giant otter and capybara (the largest rodent in the world). There are species of monkeys such as the black spider monkey and the white-bellied monkey. The area stands out due to its 350 species of birds, including the cock-of-the-rock, toucans and blue, yellow and red macaws.

Night-time boat rides down these rivers, with the starry sky reflected on their surface, allow you to hear a lyrical bevy of sounds: this is nature’s voice. The purple sunset at dusk and the blue tones of sunrise invite you back again.

Iquitos is the ideal place for nature and adventure lovers: there are cruises that offer trips lasting several days, including walks through the jungle, visits to native peoples, night expeditions and fishing. Cruising down the Peruvian Amazon offers great opportunities to observe the pink dolphins emerging from the river, a magical and unforgettable experience.

Celebrating the majesty of the mythical Amazon River helps create awareness about caring for the Amazon, which covers almost 60% of Peru and is considered the lungs of the planet.

