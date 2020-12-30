Peru Congress passes law allowing central bank to cap interest rates on bank loans

LIMA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress approved on
Wednesday a law that will allow policymakers to cap interest
rates on loans granted by banks, a controversial measure that
has been deeply critiqued by the Andean nation's government and
financial institutions.
The law empowers the country's central bank to set maximum
and minimum interest rates every six months in order to regulate
the loan market, a measure lawmakers said is necessary to
protect Peruvians from abusive lending practices.
But the government of interim President Francisco Sagasti
said the measure would only drive lending underground, where
such restrictions might not apply.
Economy Minister Waldo Mendoza said Sagasti would ask the
country's Constitutional Tribunal to review the law.
"Citizens and entrepreneurs will have less chance of
accessing loans," Mendoza said on Twitter. "It would mean a step
back in financial inclusion."
Peru, the world's No.2 copper producer, has seen its economy
ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers and activists
have criticized banks and other financial institutions during
the pandemic for penalizing those who could not pay their debts
amid the chaos.
"These banks...abuse the humble worker, the entrepreneur,
obligating them to pay penalties [for late payments]...even
during the pandemic," said Raúl Machaca, of the Frepap
theocratic party, during the debate over the bill.
Peru's central bank cut the country's benchmark interest
rate in April to a historic low of 0.25% in a bid to help
bolster the economy at the outset of the pandemic.
