Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Peru Congress passes law allowing central bank to cap interest rates on bank loans

12/30/2020 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress approved on Wednesday a law that will allow policymakers to cap interest rates on loans granted by banks, a controversial measure that has been deeply critiqued by the Andean nation's government and financial institutions.

The law empowers the country's central bank to set maximum and minimum interest rates every six months in order to regulate the loan market, a measure lawmakers said is necessary to protect Peruvians from abusive lending practices.

But the government of interim President Francisco Sagasti said the measure would only drive lending underground, where such restrictions might not apply.

Economy Minister Waldo Mendoza said Sagasti would ask the country's Constitutional Tribunal to review the law.

"Citizens and entrepreneurs will have less chance of accessing loans," Mendoza said on Twitter. "It would mean a step back in financial inclusion."

Peru, the world's No.2 copper producer, has seen its economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers and activists have criticized banks and other financial institutions during the pandemic for penalizing those who could not pay their debts amid the chaos.

"These banks...abuse the humble worker, the entrepreneur, obligating them to pay penalties [for late payments]...even during the pandemic," said Raúl Machaca, of the Frepap theocratic party, during the debate over the bill.

Peru's central bank cut the country's benchmark interest rate in April to a historic low of 0.25% in a bid to help bolster the economy at the outset of the pandemic. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes; Writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:54pPeru Congress passes law allowing central bank to cap interest rates on bank loans
RE
12/29China's Henan Energy and Chemical defers dollar bond repayment
RE
12/29UK two-year bond yields hit record low as COVID dents growth outlook
RE
12/29UK two-year bond yields fall to record low
RE
12/29China's Henan registers first successful bond issue by state firm since default shock
RE
12/28China c.bank publishes disclosure rules for credit bonds
RE
12/25Egypt's central bank keeps rates unchanged, adjusts inflation target
RE
12/25China treasury bond issuance to hold steady in 2021 - sources
RE
12/24$22 bln in Chinese corporate bonds cancelled or delayed since early Nov - state media
RE
12/24Supply squeeze won't ease on global stocks and bonds in 2021
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ