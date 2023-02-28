Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Peru announces $9 billion injection to boost economy amid protests

02/28/2023 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators call for a nationwide strike during a march, in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's government announced on Tuesday the launch of more than 30 public-private projects worth nearly $9 billion, hoping to revive the economy hit by violent anti-government protests.

The projects, involving road infrastructure, energy and sanitation, are set to begin between this year and 2024, according to the head of the state's agency for investment promotion Jose Salardi, speaking at an event with investors.

"The key is to regain confidence," Salardi said, adding the government is simplifying processes, standardizing contracts and coordinating with the private sector.

Anti-government protests have gripped the country since the Dec. 7 ouster of Former President Pedro Castillo, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces leaving dozens dead.

Private investment in Peru fell 0.5% last year, while it posted a 37.4% growth in 2021, according to economy ministry data.

In the same conference with investors, Economy Minister Alex Contreras stated protests affected the economy of the world's second largest copper producer in December and January, but early economic indicators are showing a recovery in February.

"The goal is for private investment to increase 3% this year," Contreras told the conference.

"The need for reactivation is urgent ... and it is not easy for an economy to recover from an (attempted) coup," he added.

Peru's economic growth stood at 2.68% at the end of 2022, a steep decline from the 13.61% climb recorded the year before.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Peru earlier in February to implement "targeted, temporary" fiscal stimulus given the slump in economic activity.

Protests in Peru sparked after the ousting of Castillo, with demonstrators asking for President Dina Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, a new Constitution and early elections.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.26% 5765.42 Real-time Quote.2.90%
OUSTER, INC. 9.09% 1.2 Delayed Quote.27.46%
Latest news "Economy"
04:28pU.s. postal service to buy 9,250 ford e-transit electric vehicle…
RE
04:27pToronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint
RE
04:27pBrazil's Amazon must be protected to reach global climate goal, U.S. envoy says
RE
04:26pAMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:24pPeru announces $9 billion injection to boost economy amid protests
RE
04:23pWall Street closes out weak February as Fed concerns remain
RE
04:22pGM Cutting Hundreds Of Executive, White-Collar Jobs - Detroit News
RE
04:22pGm cutting hundreds of executive, white-collar jobs - detroit ne…
RE
04:19pBiden adviser and 'defender' leaving White House for senior post at EPA
RE
04:17pHP misses first-quarter revenue estimates as PC market recovery eludes 
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
3Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Glencore, Mondi, Pioneer Natural, S..
4Australia's Harvey Norman slumps on lower half-year profit
5Bayer: Significant growth in sales and earnings

HOT NEWS