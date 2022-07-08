Peru central bank expects July inflation to fall below June rate

LIMA, July 8 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank expects monthly
inflation in July to be lower than June's rate of 1.19%, a bank
official said on Friday, offering some optimism after annual
inflation rates hit a two-decade high in the copper-producing
Andean nation.
Adrian Armas, the bank's manager of economic studies, added
he expects monthly consumer prices to ease further in August,
but noted that the impact of inflation would continue to be
felt.
"The pressures that we have seen on domestic inflation
unfortunately remain," Armas said, adding "the bank's forecast
indicates that monthly inflation rate will still be high."
Prices in Peru rose 4.44% in the first half of the year,
while annual inflation stood at 8.81% in June, its highest level
since July 1997 when the country was struggling with an
inflationary problem, according to official data.
Fuel and food prices have been soaring worldwide in the past
months amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe has been
particularly impacted but the situation has affected economies
all over the world.
Aiming to mitigate soaring consumer prices, Peru's central
bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis
points to 6.0% earlier this week, the twelfth consecutive hike,
as authorities attempt to battle stubbornly high inflation.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima
Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez
Editing by Isabel Woodford and Matthew Lewis)