Peru economy could fall by 20% as consumer debt crisis looms - govt

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Peru´' economy could plummet by more
than 20% if unpaid consumer debts continue to mount, a scenario
the government hopes to stave off with an emergency plan to
reschedule troubled loans with state guarantees, the government
said on Thursday.
Economy Minister María Antonieta Alva said banks were
increasingly under pressure as Peruvians have struggled to pay
mortgage, consumer and small business debts, leaving the country
on the brink of crisis.
"If there were a disruption in the financial system, we
believe that the projections of the fall could be much higher
than the (previously predicted) 12%," Alva said, adding that
gross domestic product could plummet by 20% or more.
Alva said the government-proposed bill would back consumer
loans with state guarantees and reschedule them. Lawmakers, by
contrast, have put forward a proposal to freeze unpaid debts, a
measure President Martin Vizcarra opposes because it would
violate contracts between lenders and consumers.
Alva specified that under its plan, the state would back
loans up to $1.39 million for people or small business with a
strong credit history prior to the pandemic.
The plan would extend the repayment period for loans and
reduce the interest rate by up to 20%, a move that would benefit
some 3.4 million debtors, she added.
