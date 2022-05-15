Peru economy grows 3.79% in March, weighed down by mining protests

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 3.79% in March
compared with a year earlier, the country's statistics agency
said on Sunday, with most sectors of the economy showing
improvement, while the key mining industry shrank due to social
conflicts hitting production.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer, but protests from
indigenous communities in the Andes demanding higher benefits
from the mining industry have affected production.
In March, Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone copper
mine was halted throughout the month.
The economic growth is lower than the 4% the central bank
had forecast in a press conference on Friday.
Peru's finance ministry expects the economy to grow 3.6% in
2022.
