Peru economy minister says prospects for growth in 2021 looking up

LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peru expects to raise its projection
for 10% growth in 2021 as cases of coronavirus fall off from
their devastating peak this year, reinvigorating the economy of
the world's No. 2 copper miner, Economy Minister Waldo Mendoza
told Reuters.
Peru was a Latin American success story for almost three
decades before the pandemic hit the mining-driven economy hard,
pushing up poverty levels and driving it towards its biggest
annual contraction in a century.
A recent political crisis, which saw three presidents take
office in less than a month, has also piled on uncertainty ahead
of April 11 elections.
Mendoza said in an interview that increasingly optimistic
economic indicators, falling cases of coronavirus and the
promise of a vaccine were nonetheless aligning to boost
forecasts for growth in 2021.
"It could be a little bit bigger (than anticipated),"
Mendoza said. "These are factors that we had not contemplated in
previous predictions."
Mendoza said the government of interim President Francisco
Sagasti would still stick to a prior estimate for a 12%
contraction in gross domestic product this year, but said he
expected a return to growth by early 2021.
"In the first quarter, possibly in February or March, we
could see positive figures," Mendoza said.
The economy minister also told Reuters that the slowly
recovering economy was helping ease pressure on the fiscal
deficit.
The government of former President Martin Vizcarra earlier
this year launched one of the region's biggest economic packages
to weather the coronavirus crisis, with a price tag of 20% of
Peru's pre-pandemic gross domestic product.
Peru had previously predicted the massive stimulus plan
would leave the fiscal deficit at 10% of GDP for 2020, but
Mendoza said a brightening economic performance would likely
leave it at 8.8% of GDP.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing
by Nick Macfie)