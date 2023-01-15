Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Peru extends state of emergency in protest-hit cities

01/15/2023 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Peruvians protest to demand President Boluarte's resignation

LIMA (Reuters) -Peru has extended a state of emergency for another month in the capital city of Lima and two southern regions where deadly protests against the government have sparked the country's worst violence in 20 years.

Peru first announced a month-long, nationwide state of emergency in mid-December, shortly after demonstrations broke out over the ousting of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, who had attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

More than 40 people have died in violent clashes between protesters and security forces since early December.

The extended emergency measures signed by President Dina Boluarte late on Saturday, which grant police special powers and limit freedoms including the right to assembly, apply to Lima and the southern regions of Puno and Cusco.

In Puno, where nearly half of the victims have died, the restrictions include a 10-day curfew.

In a march in Lima on Saturday, protesters raised red and white national flags alongside banners rimmed in black in a sign of mourning. They also lashed out against Boluarte, Castillo's former vice president, who the day before had apologized for the deaths while calling for investigations.

"She is a hypocrite," said protester Tania Serra, speaking over shouts of the crowd, which at times jostled with police outfitted in anti-riot gear. "She says sorry, sorry, but she doesn't come out to talk, she sends the police, the military to go kill."

As of Jan. 12-13, a poll by Ipsos Peru published in newspaper Peru 21 on Sunday showed 71% of Peruvians disapproved of Boluarte's government up from 68% in December.

Protesters have demanded Boluarte step down, and that Castillo, who was arrested for "rebellion," be released.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Additional reporting by Anthony Marina; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)

By Marco Aquino


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IPSOS 1.68% 60.4 Real-time Quote.3.25%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.78% 6453.04 Real-time Quote.14.58%
Latest news "Economy"
03:48pPeru extends state of emergency in protest-hit cities
RE
03:08pGermany falls to bottom rung of investment ranking on energy costs, labour shortage
RE
02:30pMan arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
RE
02:29p$4 mln in cars, cash seized from Andrew Tate
RE
02:05pTens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
RE
01:52pSouth Africa's president to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts at home
RE
01:49pCalifornia braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain
RE
01:45pJamaica seizes $80 million worth of cocaine from cargo ship
RE
01:04p'Our job is to redeem the soul of America' -Biden at MLK's church
RE
12:57pUkraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian min..
2Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
3Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes
4British chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg N..
5Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt

HOT NEWS