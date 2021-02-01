Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peru reports biggest jump in consumer prices in nearly four years

02/01/2021 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.74% in January, the largest year-on-year increase in nearly four years as fuel and food prices spiked amid a second wave of coronavirus infections, the government said on Monday.

The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) said in a statement that the cost of food and beverages, which weigh most heavily on the indicator, jumped 1.43%, while that of fuels and home rentals rose 1.11%.

The increase in prices is the biggest since March 2017, according to government data. The January statistic pushed rolling 12-month inflation to 2.68%, nearing the high end of the central bank's 1%-3% target range.

Peru's economy likely contracted 11.6% last year as a result of the pandemic, according to official projections. Annual inflation in 2020 hit 1.97%, slightly higher than the 1.90% increase in consumer prices registered in 2019. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47pKashkari says can't imagine minneapolis fed getting back to in-office work before summer; still wait-and-see
RE
12:46pEuro should be global standard for hydrogen trades, EU says
RE
12:46pFord, Google join hands to offer cloud-based data services
RE
12:45pKashkari says would expect to largely be able to return to normal once the majority of americans have been vaccinated
RE
12:39pKashkari says bitcoin is a novelty, a toy, that people speculate on
RE
12:37pCanadian manufacturing PMI slides to a 6-month low in January
RE
12:37pKashkari says broad-based checks have a role in pandemic relief; trying to target aid too precisely means missing a lot of people
RE
12:35pPeru reports biggest jump in consumer prices in nearly four years
RE
12:34pKashkari says little evidence that extra unemployment benefits are keeping people from returning to work; labor market is in stress
RE
12:32pKashkari says we are not even close to being at the right time to even think about adjusting balance sheet size
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
4SILVER : Silver becomes the new GameStop as metal soars to eight-year high
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ