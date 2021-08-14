Peru restores spending, debt ceilings -economy ministry

LIMA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Peru has once again put in place
ceilings on public spending and debt after lifting them during
the pandemic, the economy ministry said in a notice published in
the country's official gazette on Saturday.
Starting in 2022, Peru's deficit will not be higher than
3.7% of GDP, while its public debt should not be higher than 38%
of GDP, the ministry said.
The move is one of the first major economic decisions under
leftist President Pedro Castillo, who won the presidency this
year on a far-left platform that spooked markets, but who has
said he will manage the economy responsibly.
Castillo's economy minister, moderate left-wing economist
Pedro Francke, had announced the reintroduction of the fiscal
caps earlier this week https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-perus-finance-chief-says-mining-taxes-can-rise-without-affecting-2021-08-09
in an interview with Reuters.
"It is essential to re-establish fiscal rules as a sign that
the country will recover its fiscal strength in the next few
years," Francke said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
Peru has over the past three decades been one of Latin
America's most stable economies, although that perception has
weakened in the last few years due to political turmoil.
Castillo is Peru's fifth president in five years.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Lima
Editing by Matthew Lewis)