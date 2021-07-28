Peru's Castillo assumes presidency amid political storms in divided nation

LIMA, July 28 (Reuters) - Peru's Pedro Castillo will assume
the presidency in the coming hours with little time to catch his
breath as he battles the world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak,
tensions in his socialist party and weak congressional support
in a starkly divided nation.
Castillo, the son of peasant farmers, will be sworn into
office at midday local time (1700 GMT) on Wednesday in Congress
and will then address the nation, which was split almost in half
by a polarized June 6 ballot won by a margin of just 44,000
votes.
His inauguration will be attended by heads of state and
senior ministers from around the region, including Chile's
President Sebastian Pinera, Argentina's President Alberto
Fernandez, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, the king of Spain, a
U.S. delegation and the Cuban foreign minister. Rumours that
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will attend the event have
not been confirmed.
The abrupt rise of Castillo, a former teacher, has shaken
Peru's traditional political elite and stung copper producers
fearful of his plans to hike taxes on mining to fund health and
education reforms, and revamp the Andean nation's constitution.
All eyes will be on his first message as president and the
make-up of his cabinet of ministers, still under wraps amid
horse trading between the more radical wing of his Marxist Free
Peru party and more moderate advisers and allies.
The swearing in of the new cabinet was due to take place
shortly after Castillo's inauguration but his party announced on
Wednesday morning that it would be delayed until Friday,
potentially disappointing investors watching developments
closely.
"Castillo's message will set the guidelines for the start of
his government. But the Cabinet and team he announces will tell
us even more about the direction we're headed in," said Jeffrey
Radzinsky, a Lima-based governance expert.
A key signal will be the economic portfolio, with sources
close to Castillo indicating it will go to Pedro Francke, a
moderate left-wing economist, who has helped soften the outsider
candidate's image and calm jittery markets in recent months.
J.P. Morgan said in a note that the investment bank expected
to review its fiscal and growth forecasts for Peru once Castillo
unveiled his cabinet and confirmed whether the current central
bank director - who has been seen as a firm hand on the tiller
in Peru through a period of turbulence - remains in post.
The inauguration comes after Castillo, 51, edged out
right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori, though his win was not
confirmed until last week. Fujimori had alleged fraud with no
evidence and challenged the result, gaining comparisons with
Donald Trump's tactics after he lost the 2020 U.S. presidential
election.
Castillo will have to contend with a fragmented Congress
where he lacks support for key pledges, including plans to
redraw the constitution, as well as tensions with the hard-left
wing of his party, led by Marxist doctor Vladimir Cerrón.
He also faces a balancing act between the powerful mining
sector in the world's No. 2 copper producer and the need to hike
taxes to ease rising poverty and fulfill promises to his rural
base that drove his unlikely rise to the presidency.
"Castillo needs to unite the hard core of his party, but he
has to do it without destroying the image the people have of
him, which is that he is against radicalism," Radzinsky added.
