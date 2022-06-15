Peru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier

June 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 3.69% in April
compared with a year earlier, a slower pace than in March due in
part to a contraction in the key mining sector, the country's
statistics agency INEI said on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product grew 3.79% in March.
Growth in April was hampered by closures and protests at two
major mines, with the mining and hydrocarbons sector contracting
0.77% in April.
The INEI statistics agency said the sector's third
consecutive contraction was due to lower production of copper,
gold, zinc, silver and lead.
Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer.
A decline in the fishing and financial services sectors also
weighed on growth.
The statistics agency said that with April's results, Peru's
economy has grown 3.80% in the first four months of the year.
The Andean country's economy grew 13.31% in 2021, the
largest expansion on record following an 11.03% contraction in
2020 amid the fallout of the pandemic.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Marco Aquino
Editing by Chris Reese)