Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier

06/15/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded 3.69% in April compared with a year earlier, a slower pace than in March due in part to a contraction in the key mining sector, the country's statistics agency INEI said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 3.79% in March.

Growth in April was hampered by closures and protests at two major mines, with the mining and hydrocarbons sector contracting 0.77% in April.

The INEI statistics agency said the sector's third consecutive contraction was due to lower production of copper, gold, zinc, silver and lead.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer.

A decline in the fishing and financial services sectors also weighed on growth.

The statistics agency said that with April's results, Peru's economy has grown 3.80% in the first four months of the year.

The Andean country's economy grew 13.31% in 2021, the largest expansion on record following an 11.03% contraction in 2020 amid the fallout of the pandemic. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Marco Aquino Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pBiden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine
RE
01:06pArkansas asks appeals court to revive gender transition ban for minors
RE
01:00pNew Mexico sues county over refusal to certify June primary results
RE
12:56pUS to send $1bln in security aid to help Ukraine in Donbas, Biden says
RE
12:51pPeru's GDP grows 3.69% in April compared to a year earlier
RE
12:49pFRANCE'S LE MAIRE : "We are in the middle of an inflation peak"
RE
12:48pBaby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
RE
12:47pBlack, indigenous people face disproportionate policing in Toronto, data shows
RE
12:44pCrypto stock short sellers up about 126% this year - S3 Partners
RE
12:41pGrowth stocks lift Wall St ahead of Fed's big rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
3U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008
4Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
5OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..

HOT NEWS