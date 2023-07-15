LIMA, July 15 (Reuters) - Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 1.43% in May compared with the same month last year, the government's INEI statistics agency said on Saturday, landing below analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the economy to expand 0.50% after growing 0.31% in April, but on Friday a top central bank official warned growth could be negative after a hard month for the fishing sector.

The South American country's fishing sector was down 70.6% in May, thanks largely to low yields of fish used for indirect human consumption, like fish meal and fish oil.

The contraction was a reversal after two prior months of growth, as Peru recovered from nationwide anti-government protests that hit output earlier this year in the world's No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Matthew Lewis)