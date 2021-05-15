Peru's GDP up 18.21% in March as industry hits its stride

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economic activity shot up
18.21% in March compared to single-figure contractions over the
previous two months and a 16.76% drop in March last year as its
key sectors hit their stride following lengthy lockdowns since
the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the government said on Saturday.
Production in the first quarter reached overall growth of
3.80% and contracted 9.48% in the 12 months through March,
statistics agency INEI said in its monthly economic activity
report.
INEI said the March figure was a result of eight of the
country's key industrial areas - manufacturing, construction,
mining and hydrocarbons, financial and insurance, commerce,
telecommunications and transportation sectors - beating March
2020 production levels. The agricultural sector and five others
however registered declines in production, it added.
The world's second largest copper producer saw a 15.37%
expansion in the mining and hydrocarbons sector, due to higher
volumes obtained of copper, zinc, molybdenum, silver, iron, gold
and tin.
INEI highlighted that productive activity was frozen for 15
days last March because of the coronavirus but that the mining
industry, which produces 60% of Peru's exports, had been showing
"signs of gradual recovery" since the last quarter of 2020,
thanks to a national economic reactivation plan which saw the
government provide financing to companies to meet
COVID-19-related debts.
Peru is at present engulfed in a second wave of the pandemic
that is worse than the first, with the latest figures from the
Ministry of Health reporting 65,608 deaths and 1.87 million
cases of the virus. This time however, Peru has not suspended
productive industry.
The country's economy minister said last month that GDP
would grow 10% this year, the fastest rate registered since
1994, following a plunge of 11.6% in 2020.
