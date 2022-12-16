Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Peru's central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate

12/16/2022 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk at Surco market in Lima

LIMA (Reuters) - The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Friday slightly reduced its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank.

Annual inflation in the copper-rich South American country is seen reaching 8.2% in 2022 before declining to 3% in 2023, the central bank said.

It sees a 2022 fiscal deficit of 1.6% of gross domestic product, compared to a previous forecast of 1.9%, the report noted.

Peru is under a state of emergency amid violent protests that have left at least 16 dead following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

The head of Peru's central bank said on Friday he "hopes" the protests will ease this month, adding that he expected their impact on the economy to be moderate.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -2.00% 5532.06 Real-time Quote.10.55%
Latest news "Economy"
01:15pFTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial
RE
01:13pFrugal retail clients prompt Accenture warning on weak consulting business
RE
01:12pColombia central bank hikes benchmark rate to 12% in majority decision
RE
01:09pItaly prosecutors seek trial for ex MPS top execs in bad loan probe
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers cut most oil rigs since September - Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pBoE to sell 9.75 bln pounds of QE gilts in Q1
RE
01:01pBank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer
RE
12:58pFed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals
RE
12:57pSpot palladium falls over 5%…
RE
12:56pEurostar will not run on Boxing Day due to UK rail strike
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Annual report for 2021/22
2Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
5Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS