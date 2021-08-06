Peru's congressional leader supports keeping central bank chief

LIMA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The leader of Peru's Congress said
on Friday that she is in favor of keeping the country's Central
Bank President Julio Velarde for another term, supporting
similar calls from the left-wing administration that just took
over.
Maria del Carmen Alva, a member of center-right party
Popular Action, currently presides over a Congress whose
majority sits in opposition to the new left-wing executive. Alva
met with Velarde earlier on Friday.
"Alva expressed (to Velarde) her support as President of
Congress, in case he decides to continue in the role, telling
him this would 'calm markets,'" according to a statement from
her press office.
Newly inaugurated leftist president Pedro Castillo has also
been asking Velarde to stay in his role, although the central
banker has been noncommittal so far, only saying he will think
about it.
The Central Bank declined to comment on Friday on the issue.
Peru's Central Bank is independent from the executive,
although both the government and Congress nominate its board of
directors.
Velarde has been the Central Bank's president since 2006 and
earned worldwide recognition for making Peru one of Latin
America's most stable economies, even as political turmoil has
dented that perception in recent months.
Peru's stock exchange and currency have been battered this
year as Castillo rose to power and ended up nominating a
far-left prime minister, who belongs to the Marxist-Leninist
party that helped Castillo win the election.
According to the statement, Velarde also told Alva that he
expects Peru's GDP growth to meet expectations of about 10.5%
this year. He also said that high inflation is temporary and
should be "normalizing itself" in the next few months.
