Peru's economy grows 1.68% year-on-year in November

Various sectors in the world's no. 2 copper producer drove growth in November, including mining, agriculture, power utilities, construction, retail, transportation and other services.

Activity lagged, however, in manufacturing, telecommunications, finance and fishing.

From January to November, the economy grew 2.70%, INEI said.

A central bank official last week said the Andean country's economy likely grew just under 2.9% last year, less than forecast, due in part to protests over the ousting in December of former leftist President Pedro Castillo.

