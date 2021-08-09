Peru's finance chief says mining taxes can rise without affecting competitiveness

LIMA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peru's finance minister, Pedro
Francke, told Reuters on Monday that the new leftist government
is confident it can increase mining taxes without affecting
private-sector competitiveness, as long as metal prices remain
high.
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, is highly dependent
on mining to finance public spending and new President Pedro
Castillo has promised to deliver increased spending on social
programs to lift the country's poor.
The election of Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist
party, as president in June has spooked markets and investors.
On Monday, Peru's Sol currency fell to a fresh
record low against the dollar due to political uncertainty.
Francke, a moderate left-wing economist, told Reuters in an
interview that the government is working hard to regain investor
confidence.
He said the administration is committed to maintaining
fiscal discipline and will reduce the deficit in 2022 by 1
percentage point compared with 2021.
Spending ceiling rules will be reinstated after they were
lifted due to the pandemic, he added.
"We will keep to a declining path for the fiscal deficit
over time that will keep a debt ceiling at a pretty reasonable
level," Francke said. Peru has one of Latin America's lowest
debt-to-GDP ratios.
Key to that plan is raising taxes on miners, Francke said,
though he played down a suggestion by Castillo during his
campaign that tax stability deals agreed with some companies
would be torn up.
He declined to provide specifics but said they would move
fast to come up with a proposal.
"As time passes, you are losing (tax) revenue," he said.
Francke acknowledged that public spending will grow, but
said that tax revenue would rise 24% in 2021 compared with a
year earlier, driven by higher metal prices and a reopening of
the economy. Those funds, he said, will allow the government to
spend more as it reduces the deficit.
Rating agencies have revised Peru's outlook to negative in
recent months. Francke said they will hold meetings with them in
the next two weeks in hopes that Peru's investment-grade rating
is not affected.
