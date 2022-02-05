Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peru, short on fuel, okays temporary restart at Repsol refinery after spill

02/05/2022 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Peru's environmental inspector, responding to fuel supply shortages, on Saturday authorized temporary resumption of hydrocarbon loading and unloading operations at sea at a refinery owned by Spain's Repsol which had been halted during a probe of a major oil spill.

The La Pampilla refinery, the largest in Peru, supplies 40% of the Peruvian fuel market and accounts for 54% of the Andean country's refining capacity. Operations at La Pampilla terminals off Peru's coast can resume for 10 days under Saturday's decision. They were suspended on Jan. 31 after a spill of more than 10,000 barrels of oil in the middle of last month.

The spill was blamed in part on unusual waves caused by a volcanic eruption in far off Tonga.

The Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA) said the approval was only a temporary restart and did not mean "administrative measures" to halt loading activities at the terminals were being fully lifted.

On Friday, the embassies in Peru of the Netherlands and France said they were "concerned" about fuel supply shortages hitting flights between Peru and Europe, adding Repsol supplies 70% of the fuel for the local commercial aviation industry.

On Thursday, the government said Peru could face fuel shortages due to the ban on loading and unloading at the plant, a move which Repsol has called "disproportionate."

Repsol, facing a major backlash over the spill, has said it will finish cleaning up the oil in the sea and on the coast by the end of March. Peruvian prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against executives and the government is evaluating requests for compensation for damages. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Adam Jourdan and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 92.74 Delayed Quote.16.81%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.86% 5475.985 Real-time Quote.6.33%
REPSOL S.A. 1.39% 11.488 Delayed Quote.10.08%
WTI 2.02% 91.949 Delayed Quote.19.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pFrench far-right leader Le Pen insists she can bounce back
RE
03:56pPrince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit - source
RE
03:45pRussian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
03:39pPrince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit- source
RE
02:54pWith Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race
RE
02:48pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Despite the challenges and the scarcity of financial resources ... the NOC supports the health sector in Zala
PU
02:46pPeru, short on fuel, okays temporary restart at Repsol refinery after spill
RE
02:40pCyclone Batsirai destroys homes and knocks out power in Madagascar
RE
02:35pPeru, short on fuel, okays temporary restart at Repsol refinery after spill
RE
02:31pU.S. Republicans vow to probe GoFundMe decision halting Canada trucker donations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..

HOT NEWS