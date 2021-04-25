Peru socialist stretches lead in presidential race, poll shows

LIMA, April 25 (Reuters) - Peruvian left-wing candidate
Pedro Castillo has stretched his lead in the Andean country's
presidential election race, according to a poll released Sunday,
with almost double the level of support of conservative opponent
Keiko Fujimori.
Castillo, who has pledged to draft a new constitution to
give the state more control over the economy, was shown with
41.5% support in the poll by the Peruvian Studies Institute
(IEP) published in newspaper La República.
Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto
Fujimori, who supports keeping Peru's free-market model, had
21.5%, the biggest gap in polls so far ahead of the June 6
run-off vote. All polls have shown Castillo with a significant
lead.
The election will be an important crossroads for Peru, the
world's second-largest copper producer, where the sudden
emergence of Castillo, a teacher who has won support in the
country's poorer regions, has rattled markets.
Peru's economy, which grew for years at one of the highest
rates in Latin America, sank 11.12% last year due to the
outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is now surging again
and straining the country's health services. (Graphic on global
cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
The IEP poll, a telephone survey of 1,367 people between
April 17-21 with a margin of error of 2.65%, also showed that
21.2% of people said they would annul their ballot or vote
"blank", while 15.7% remained undecided.
Castillo moved in recent days to cool market fears, saying
he would not nationalize companies and strongly rejected
comparisons made between him and other far-left Latin American
leaders.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)