Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peru socialist stretches lead in presidential race, poll shows

04/25/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, April 25 (Reuters) - Peruvian left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo has stretched his lead in the Andean country's presidential election race, according to a poll released Sunday, with almost double the level of support of conservative opponent Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo, who has pledged to draft a new constitution to give the state more control over the economy, was shown with 41.5% support in the poll by the Peruvian Studies Institute (IEP) published in newspaper La República.

Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, who supports keeping Peru's free-market model, had 21.5%, the biggest gap in polls so far ahead of the June 6 run-off vote. All polls have shown Castillo with a significant lead.

The election will be an important crossroads for Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, where the sudden emergence of Castillo, a teacher who has won support in the country's poorer regions, has rattled markets.

Peru's economy, which grew for years at one of the highest rates in Latin America, sank 11.12% last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is now surging again and straining the country's health services. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

The IEP poll, a telephone survey of 1,367 people between April 17-21 with a margin of error of 2.65%, also showed that 21.2% of people said they would annul their ballot or vote "blank", while 15.7% remained undecided.

Castillo moved in recent days to cool market fears, saying he would not nationalize companies and strongly rejected comparisons made between him and other far-left Latin American leaders.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pIndia asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling
RE
02:24pU.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India
RE
01:56pWORLD BANK  : Reassures Support for Sri Lanka to Build Back Better from COVID-19
PU
01:47pPivotal U.S. Senate Democrat wants 'more targeted' infrastructure bill
RE
01:36pPeru socialist stretches lead in presidential race, poll shows
RE
01:35pEXCLUSIVE-Worker group alleges unsafe practices at Marathon Minnesota refinery
RE
01:20pChina plans on boosting domestic consumption in May
RE
01:01pIsrael examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID shot
RE
01:00pWorker group alleges unsafe practices at Marathon Minnesota refinery
RE
12:46pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA  : and clean energy advocates face limits to common ground, setbacks amid infrastructure fight
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
2If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band
3French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
4Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Fashion company Richemont confirms death ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ