Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Peru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge

04/03/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Peru's ministry of economy and finance announced on Sunday that it would suspend taxes on the country's most consumed fuels to fight surging prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The measure suspends taxes on 84 and 90 octane gasoline, gasohol and certain types of diesel until June 30, with a potential extension until December, the government said in a statement.

Spiking fuel prices have caused widespread protests by Peruvian truckers and farmers. The government has been taking measures to mitigate rising fuel prices, including subsidies that it says have already prevented a rise of 3 soles ($0.81) per gallon in the price of diesel and a hike of 5 soles ($1.36) in the price of 10-kg gas cylinders.

Oscar Graham, the country's economy minister, told Reuters on Friday that the biggest threat to Peru's economy is the prolongation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Peru's inflation hit its highest level in 26 years, the government reported on Friday, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Alexander Villegas; editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:21pUkraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this
RE
01:19pPeru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge
RE
01:06pPope struggles with leg pain in Malta, defends migrants
RE
01:06pRussia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha
RE
01:04pUkrainian mayor shows dead bodies in liberated city of Bucha
RE
12:58pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:52pLithuanian documentary maker Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
12:44pBOX OFFICE : 'Morbius' Opens to No. 1 With Decent $39 Million
RE
12:27pUK stepping up sanctions and military support for Ukraine, PM Johnson says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
4Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
5CENIT AG acquires majority stake in ISR Information Products AG

HOT NEWS