Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peru will boost the productivity and innovation of MSMEs with IDB support

06/25/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $300 million conditional credit line for investment projects to promote Peru'sbusiness innovation and close the micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) technological gap.

The first operation, of $100 million, will finance business innovation projects selected through competitive calls and will offer financial guarantees to facilitate the scaling up of MSME-led innovation projects. It will also provide support to collaborative business innovation projects aimed at tackling sectoral challenges hampering the development of subnational value chains. This in turn will generate technological solutions to public challenges in areas such as healthcare, clean production, and climate change mitigation.

The operation will also strengthen incubation or acceleration services for new ventures and help expand the Network of Innovative Women Entrepreneurs by financing women-focused training, marketing and mentoring projects.

With regard to MSMEs digitalization, the first operation will seek to close the technological gap by developing a variety of services markets for digitalization and compliance assessment for businesses seeking to enter global value chains. It will also support the institutional strengthening of the Peruvian government to help it design and implement innovation policies.

The project is expected to promote an increase in innovation investment and labor productivity within the beneficiary businesses. As per the Bank's Vision 2025 strategy, MSMEs strengthening and digital transformation is one of the strategic pillars of the IDB goal to help member countries' economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IDB credit line financing is for a 14.5-year term, with a 6.5-year period of grace, and interest rate based on LIBOR. The government of Peru will provide an additional $40 million in local counterpart funding.

About us

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

Disclaimer

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pFinancials Climb as Long-Term Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pEAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pMPLX LP  : to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results August 4, 2021
PR
05:17pBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA  : Declares Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
05:17pIrish exports steadied at 25.48bn in 2020 despite COVID-19 and Brexit challenges
PU
05:17pALKALINE WATER CO INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pConsumer Cos Up After Spending, Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pVW wins ruling in U.S. bondholder litigation over emissions cheating
RE
05:16pGREENBROOK TMS  : Withdraws Public Offering of Common Shares
BU
05:15pYEXT  : What is Search as a Service and Why Should You Use it?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
2Tanzania cbank says it is working on president's cryptocurrency push
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
5China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out

HOT NEWS