Peru will boost the productivity and innovation of MSMEs with IDB support

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $300 million conditional credit line for investment projects to promote Peru'sbusiness innovation and close the micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) technological gap.

The first operation, of $100 million, will finance business innovation projects selected through competitive calls and will offer financial guarantees to facilitate the scaling up of MSME-led innovation projects. It will also provide support to collaborative business innovation projects aimed at tackling sectoral challenges hampering the development of subnational value chains. This in turn will generate technological solutions to public challenges in areas such as healthcare, clean production, and climate change mitigation.

The operation will also strengthen incubation or acceleration services for new ventures and help expand the Network of Innovative Women Entrepreneurs by financing women-focused training, marketing and mentoring projects.

With regard to MSMEs digitalization, the first operation will seek to close the technological gap by developing a variety of services markets for digitalization and compliance assessment for businesses seeking to enter global value chains. It will also support the institutional strengthening of the Peruvian government to help it design and implement innovation policies.

The project is expected to promote an increase in innovation investment and labor productivity within the beneficiary businesses. As per the Bank's Vision 2025 strategy, MSMEs strengthening and digital transformation is one of the strategic pillars of the IDB goal to help member countries' economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IDB credit line financing is for a 14.5-year term, with a 6.5-year period of grace, and interest rate based on LIBOR. The government of Peru will provide an additional $40 million in local counterpart funding.

