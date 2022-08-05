Peruvian President Castillo names new finance minister, prime minister to stay on

LIMA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo
reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, naming a new finance minister
but stopping short of a full revamp by keeping Prime Minister
Anibal Torres in his role.
The president tapped Kurt Burneo, a center-left economist
who served as an economy vice minister in the early 2000s under
President Alejandro Toledo, to replace Oscar Graham in the key
finance minister post.
Burneo is a former director of Peru's central bank and
former president of the Bank of the Nation.
On Friday evening, Castillo said he did not accept Torres'
resignation earlier this week, tweeting that Torres remained
committed to work for the country.
Keeping Torres as cabinet chief means the executive will not
have to seek a new confidence vote from Congress, doing away
with a key risk.
Castillo's decision to keep Torres comes amid red-hot
tensions with Congress. The legislature this week denied
Castillo's request to travel for Colombia's presidential
inauguration, an unprecedented rejection that has in the past
been treated as routine.
Castillo's presidency has been increasingly beset by
political instability and allegations of corruption.
Prosecutors have opened five criminal investigations into
the president, and some lawmakers are calling for him to be
impeached for a third time.
