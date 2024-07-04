LIMA, July 3 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew between 4.5% and 5% year-on-year in May, the Andean nation's economy minister Jose Arista said on Wednesday, in what would be the second consecutive month of growth. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)
Stock Market News
Wheat Futures Fall Back as Russian Harvest Outlook Improves -- Daily Grain Highlights
Arkhouse, Brigade Capital raise buyout offer for Macy's to $6.9 bln, WSJ reports
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Peruvian economy minister says economy likely grew 4.5%-5% in May