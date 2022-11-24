Peruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer

LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peruvian farmers and truck
drivers staged at least 14 roadblocks on Thursday as part of
ongoing protests over high gas prices and fertilizer shortages,
hitting the trade and tourism sectors in the South American
nation.
Most of the roadblocks were organized in Peru's central and
southern regions, the country's ground transportation
superintendent SUTRAN reported. Local television showed hundreds
of cargo vehicles along blocked roads in the regions of Tacna,
Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Ayacucho, Ancash and Piura.
"If we are not heard, we will make more radical decisions,"
Farmers and truckers are feeling the impact of the war in
Ukraine, which has pushed prices of fuel and fertilizer higher
around the world. Peru also is struggling with its highest
inflation rate since the end of the last century.
Truckers have been protesting for three days while farmers
are engaged in a second day of demonstrations.
The protests are delaying the arrival of trucks to the port
of Callao, Peru's main port, affecting the distribution of
imports such as corn and wheat, the Peruvian Association of
Maritime Agents said in a statement.
Additionally, the Peruvian Hydrocarbons Society reported a
slowdown in departures of tankers that transport liquefied
natural gas from Pampa Melchorita in Canete - on Peru's central
coast - to the north of the country.
In tourist-popular Cusco, the Transandino Railway company,
which ferries travelers to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu,
announced on Wednesday that it will cease operations on Thursday
and Friday due to the strike.
Farmers are protesting shortages of fertilizer after several
failed attempts by President Pedro Castillo's government to
finalize an international purchase for the planting campaign
that began in August.
Government representatives did not immediately respond to
inquiries about the protests.
Earlier this month, Economy Minister Kurt Burneo said he had
taken steps to prevent diesel from rising by as much as 5 soles
($1.3) per gallon.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Paul Simao)