Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Peruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer

11/24/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peruvian farmers and truck drivers staged at least 14 roadblocks on Thursday as part of ongoing protests over high gas prices and fertilizer shortages, hitting the trade and tourism sectors in the South American nation.

Most of the roadblocks were organized in Peru's central and southern regions, the country's ground transportation superintendent SUTRAN reported. Local television showed hundreds of cargo vehicles along blocked roads in the regions of Tacna, Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Ayacucho, Ancash and Piura.

"If we are not heard, we will make more radical decisions," protest leader Dante Morales told thePeruvian farmers and truck drivers staged at least 14 roadblocks on Thursday as part of ongoing protests over high gas prices and fertilizer shortages, hitting the trade and tourism sectors in the South American nation.

Most of the roadblocks were organized in Peru's central and southern regions, the country's ground transportation superintendent SUTRAN reported. Local television showed hundreds of cargo vehicles along blocked roads in the regions of Tacna, Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Ayacucho, Ancash and Piura.

"If we are not heard, we will make more radical decisions," protest leader Dante Morales told the Canal N television station at one of the blocked highways in southern Tacna. "It's because of the rise in fuel prices. We want it to go down."

Farmers and truckers are feeling the impact of the war in Ukraine, which has pushed prices of fuel and fertilizer higher around the world. Peru also is struggling with its highest inflation rate since the end of the last century.

Truckers have been protesting for three days while farmers are engaged in a second day of demonstrations.

The protests are delaying the arrival of trucks to the port of Callao, Peru's main port, affecting the distribution of imports such as corn and wheat, the Peruvian Association of Maritime Agents said in a statement.

Additionally, the Peruvian Hydrocarbons Society reported a slowdown in departures of tankers that transport liquefied natural gas from Pampa Melchorita in Canete - on Peru's central coast - to the north of the country.

In tourist-popular Cusco, the Transandino Railway company, which ferries travelers to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, announced on Wednesday that it will cease operations on Thursday and Friday due to the strike.

Farmers are protesting shortages of fertilizer after several failed attempts by President Pedro Castillo's government to finalize an international purchase for the planting campaign that began in August.

Government representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries about the protests.

Earlier this month, Economy Minister Kurt Burneo said he had taken steps to prevent diesel from rising by as much as 5 soles ($1.3) per gallon. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.91% 662.75 End-of-day quote.11.80%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.23% 6055.7 Real-time Quote.18.31%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.06% 550.0516 Real-time Quote.12.31%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.08% 360.8952 Real-time Quote.106.65%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 792.5 End-of-day quote.2.95%
Latest news "Economy"
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
03:44pGhana considering 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
03:44pEDF could lose 5 billion euros from France's windfall tax -Les Echos
RE
03:35pVatican court hears cardinal's secretly taped phone call with pope
RE
03:33pAdidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West
RE
03:30pArgentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
03:25pElon Musk Says Amnesty For Suspended Accounts On Twitter Will Start From Next Week - Tweet
RE
03:25pElon musk says amnesty for suspended accounts on twitter will st…
RE
03:06pGhana considering 30% cut on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
02:56pPeruvian truckers, farmers block roads in protests over fuel, fertilizer
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2Sterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
3CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
5Transcript : Timken India Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022

HOT NEWS