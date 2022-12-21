Peruvians demand peace amid violent protests

Antonio Carhuache, a pastor who took to the streets Wednesday, told Reuters, "Our country is in turmoil. On the coast, in the highlands, and in the jungle, we cannot be indifferent to this situation we are experiencing."

Since President Dina Boluarte took office on December 7 - following her predecessor Castillo's ousting - violent protests have shaken the nation leaving at least 21 dead in clashes with security forces, according to authorities, and six more in incidents involving road blockades.

Human rights groups have accused Peruvian authorities of using firearms against protesters and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The army says protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.

Protesters are demanding immediate elections and the closure of Congress, while some also call for Castillo's release and Boluarte to resign.