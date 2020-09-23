PestRoutes : Announces New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PestRoutes, the most innovative software provider to the pest control, lawn and pool industries, today announced William Chaney as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chaney brings over 25 years of Software as a Service ("SaaS") leadership experience in accelerating the growth of both private and public companies. Chaney will oversee PestRoutes and its sister company, Lobster Marketing, the pest control industry's leading marketing platform, serving over 1,500 residential and commercial pest control and field services companies from offices in McKinney, Texas, and Ellsworth, Maine.

"PestRoutes has seen 125% growth in the past two years alone and there is no better person to lead our business to the next stage of growth than William," said Gabriel Goncalves, PestRoutes chairman of the board. "William is a proven technology leader with a history of growing high-performing companies that deliver superior software and customer experiences. His vast expertise and proven track record will enable us to scale our operations, continue to innovate and advance our industry-leading platform for pest control, lawn and pool businesses."

Chaney most recently served as executive vice president and chief product officer of RealPage, Inc., where he spent 12 years growing the customer-focused SaaS business from a small, pre-IPO company to an over $900 million revenue publicly traded company. At RealPage, Chaney successfully led eight business units (3,800+ FTE) with responsibility for product strategy, development, sales, product marketing, implementations, account management and operations. Prior to joining RealPage, Chaney held the position of Group President at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. and was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Select Payment Processing, Inc., a SaaS payment processing platform he successfully sold to Jack Henry & Associates. Chaney grew up in Richardson, Texas, and holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from Texas Christian University.

"PestRoutes is an innovative, well-respected and rapidly growing technology company, and I'm excited to join this customer-obsessed team," said William Chaney, PestRoutes chief executive officer. "A benchmark of our success has been and will remain measured by our customers' revenue growth. We will continue to invest in our industry-leading platform to enable our customers to attract and win more business, to be more competitive in their markets and increase productivity within their operations. PestRoutes' customer-focused company culture of integrity, service and collaboration is the foundation upon which we will continue to grow and deliver amazing customer experiences."

Since 2012, PestRoutes has grown to serve over 1,500 residential and commercial pest control and field services companies automating all aspects of their operations, including route optimization, real-time technician tracking, customer communications, scheduling and billing. In February of 2020, the business received a majority investment from Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm. It was also recently recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020.

To learn more about PestRoutes, visit pestroutes.com. To learn more about Lobster Marketing, visit lobstermarketing.com .

About PestRoutes

PestRoutes' software and mobile applications power the entire operations of pest control, lawn care, pool servicing, and other field service businesses. Over 1,500 pest control and field service companies rely on PestRoutes to automate all aspects of their operations, making them more efficient from the office to the field all while helping to grow their businesses. PestRoutes business management software and integrated marketing solutions deliver the data-driven insights pest control and field service companies need to grow quickly, scale smartly and serve customers relentlessly. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, PestRoutes is dedicated to delivering software solutions that create long-term value for pest control and field service business owners and their families. For more information, please visit www.pestroutes.com.

About Lobster Marketing

Committed to helping pest control and other field service companies market and grow since 2008, the Lobster Marketing platform delivers demand generation, digital and traditional marketing solutions. We help field service companies turn their prospects into customers with programs that convey the right message, convert the right traffic and consistently deliver their unique value proposition. Our retention and reputation management solutions improve competitive position and maximize revenue. We're one part creative and one part analytical, hyper-focused on helping businesses grow through proven results, strategy and collaboration. For more information, please visit lobstermarketing.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

