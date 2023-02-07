Pesticide antitrust cases consolidated in North Carolina federal court

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ten lawsuits alleging two major
pesticide makers engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate
farmers' costs prices have been consolidated before the same
North Carolina federal judge overseeing a related case filed by
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year, according to a U.S.
court order on Monday.
The lawsuits filed in Indiana and North Carolina in recent
months alleged customer "loyalty programs" implemented by
pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Corp and Corteva Inc
stymied competition for generic versions of certain products,
causing farmers to pay higher prices.
The 10 private complaints and another 10 "tag along" cases
with common facts followed an action that the FTC, joined by 10
states, filed in North Carolina in September against
Chinese-owned Syngenta and U.S.-based Corteva that accused them
of "paying off distributors to block generic producers from the
market."
The lawsuits focus on insecticides and fungicides, in
addition to herbicides that are used on corn, soybeans, potatoes
and other crops. The private suits seek unspecified damages for
farmers' costs.
The companies have denied the allegations and moved to
dismiss the suit.
Monday's transfer order from the Judicial Panel on
Multidistrict Litigation said Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas
Schroeder in Winston-Salem federal court, assigned to the FTC
case, had the most familiarity with the issues in the disputes
and his experience would "steer this matter on a prudent
course."
Syngenta’s lawyers at Davis Polk & Wardwell and Corteva's
attorneys at Cravath, Swaine & Moore had argued for the North
Carolina forum. Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, a defendant, is
based in North Carolina.
Various plaintiff farms that paid for and used crop
protection products wanted cases to be heard in the Southern
District of Indiana, where Corteva is based and where the first
private lawsuit was filed.
A representative from Syngenta did not respond immediately
to a message seeking comment. Corteva said in a statement it
"will continue to vigorously defend these cases."
Plaintiffs' lawyers at firms including Hausfeld and Lowey
Dannenberg also did not immediately respond to similar messages.
The loyalty programs at issue "offer customers lower prices
if they choose to purchase more products," attorneys for the
defendants said in December. "The programs do not require
customers to buy any products from any particular manufacturer."
The order from the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation, which referees whether and where to consolidate
disputes that often involve many cases, said Schroeder's court
in the Middle District of North Carolina "will serve the
convenience of the parties and witnesses."
The case is In re: Crop Protection Products Loyalty Program
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation, MDL No. 3062.
For plaintiffs: Hilary Scherrer of Hausfeld; Christian Levis
of Lowey Dannenberg; Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott; Natasha
Fernandez-Silber of Radice Law Firm; and others
For Syngenta: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell
For Corteva: David Marriott of Cravath, Swaine & Moore
(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)