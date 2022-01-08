Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand

01/08/2022 | 03:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's livestock authorities vowed to investigate the death of a pet pig after a university lab test indicated it died from African swine fever, the first such report in the country.

Thailand has for years insisted its pig herds remained unaffected by African swine fever, which over recent years has swept through Europe and Asia and killed hundreds of millions of pigs, particularly in China, even as its Southeast Asian neighbours reported outbreaks.

A miniature pet pig in Bangkok was found to have died from the disease after it was brought in by its owner for a lab test that was done in early December at Kasetsart University, said Nattavut Ratanavanichrojn, associate dean at the university's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Nakhon Pathom province, west of Bangkok.

"African swine fever has been found in Thailand, because we found it," Nattavut told Reuters late on Friday, adding that the university had sent the pig's autopsy result to Thailand's Department of Livestock Development last month.

He added that the owner had two other miniature pigs in the same household that also died later.

The university's discovery follows rising speculation that an African swine fever outbreak is already decimating Thai pig herds, with pig prices surging because of lower pig supply this year.

Thai authorities have repeatedly denied an African swine fever outbreak and previously attributed most farm pig deaths to another viral disease called porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS).

Chaiwat Yothakol, deputy director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, said late on Friday that "the department will investigate whether the pig was really infected with the disease."

"As of now we have not found the disease here," he said.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but fatal to pigs, and there is no vaccine to guard against the virus.

Thailand suspended exports of live pigs starting on Thursday until April 5 to shore up domestic supplies. Authorities estimated Thailand will have just 13 million pigs this year, fewer than the 19 million it usually produces.

Farmgate pig prices in Thailand were quoted at around 105 baht ($3.12) per kg last week, 30% higher than prices from the same period a year ago, data from the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand showed.

Prices of pork in Bangkok were seen this week at around 182.50 baht per kg, nearly 29% higher than in January 2021, according to Thai commerce ministry data.

($1 = 33.6100 baht)

(Additional reporting and writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Panarat Thepgumpanat


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 162.35 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 137.65 End-of-day quote.-1.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:25aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:26aRoyal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns
RE
04:14aExplainer-From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:08aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access
PU
03:59aPet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand
RE
03:40aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS