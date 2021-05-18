Petcurean : Elevates Its Senior Management Team with Two Promotions

Charles Russell has been named VP, Global Sales

Jaimie Turkington becomes Chief Marketing Officer

Petcurean, producer of the premium quality GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH™, and GATHER™ Collections for cats and dogs, is announcing two appointments within its Senior Management Team (SMT). Charles Russell has been named to the new position of Vice President, Global Sales, and Jaimie Turkington has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer for the company. Both will report directly to Petcurean’s Chief Executive Officer, Rick van Schagen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005412/en/

Charles Russell, VP Global Sales, Petcurean (Photo: Petcurean)

Effective immediately, these new positions represent Petcurean’s commitment to enriching its global sales and distribution business, while also developing new global marketing initiatives to grow beyond the 30+ countries where its products are already sold.

As Petcurean’s VP, Global Sales, Russell will continue to provide company-level leadership as a member of the SMT, while also providing key oversight for Petcurean’s North American and International Sales Organizations. Before being appointed to his new role, Russell served as Petcurean’s VP, Sales and Marketing International. Russell previously worked with numerous premium global consumer brands, including as the SVP of Global Sales at Herschel Supply, where he helped expand the Canadian bags and accessories brand into 45 countries.

“Since joining Petcurean in 2020, Charles Russell has quickly distinguished himself as one of the pet food industry’s most impactful sales and marketing leaders,” said van Schagen. “Our entire leadership team is honoured to have someone of Charles’ calibre serve as our new VP, Global Sales, as we seek to deepen our connection with valued partners around the world, while also expanding our presence in new markets and territories. Please join me in welcoming Charles to his new role.”

As Petcurean’s Chief Marketing Officer, Turkington will also remain part of Petcurean’s SMT. She will oversee all Global Marketing initiatives at the company, while continuing to provide oversight to Petcurean’s Innovation Team. Prior to this appointment, Turkington served as Petcurean’s VP, Sales and Marketing North America. Turkington joined Petcurean more than 10 years ago, after previously holding senior marketing roles with organizations such as 2010 Legacies Now and the British Columbia Dairy Foundation.

“Jaimie’s proven track record as a marketing and business leader, coupled with her infectious passion, enthusiasm, hunger for learning and caring personality, makes her the perfect fit for this new role,” continued van Schagen. “Jaimie was one of the very first people we hired on our marketing team, and we know her creativity and reputation for success will serve us well as she becomes our Company’s new Chief Marketing Officer – a pivotal position as we look to the future. Congratulations Jaimie.”

About Petcurean

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes; GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH™, and GATHER™ for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs). Petcurean pet foods are sold through pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. At Petcurean, with every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. Please visit www.petcurean.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005412/en/