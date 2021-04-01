Peter Drucker Society Europe Appoints Sunil Prashara of Project Management Institute to International Advisory Board

PMI President and CEO Sunil Prashara joins the global hub of leading voices in management for thought leadership, cutting-edge research, and advancement

Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Peter Drucker Society Europe today announced the launch of a strategic partnership in which PMI President and CEO Sunil Prashara will join the Drucker Society International Advisory Board.

The Peter Drucker Society Europe is a non-profit organization that seeks to advance a critical, international dialogue between management practitioners, academics, and other stakeholders. Their mission is to give a new voice to management in all sectors of society, thus contributing to the continuous improvement of the practice of management. This partnership will complement PMI’s role as the world's leading association for project professionals and changemakers.

“Both organizations are non-profit entities with the shared objective of improving the practice of management in every area of society, from government and public sector to private and not-for-profit bodies,” said Richard Straub, founder and president of the Global Peter Drucker Forum, the annual conference organized by the Drucker Society Europe.

“We are enabling millions of project leaders and changemakers to make important contributions to the world,” Prashara said. “PMI’s mission—to enable individuals to make ideas reality—aligns perfectly with Peter Drucker’s legacy of rigorous thought leadership around management as a systematic discipline entailing research, teaching, and practice. I see the Drucker Forum as a key platform and partner for raising awareness of the fundamental importance of management in building functioning modern societies.”

In support of their mission, the Peter Drucker Society Europe has designated the Global Peter Drucker Forum as a strategic initiative. The forum is an international management conference held annually in Peter Drucker's home city of Vienna, Austria, and is often hailed as the "Davos of Management,” as it has become one of the leading management conferences in Europe. The Global Peter Drucker Forum 2021 is centered on the theme of “The Human Imperative: Navigating Uncertainty in the Digital Age.” Forum stakeholders will take part in a range of discussion on ways to resolve tensions between technocratic and humanistic approaches to crisis, to arrive at a synthesis of "change and continuity."

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education. PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com , https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute , www.facebook.com/PMInstitute , and on Twitter.

About Peter Drucker Society Europe Initiative

The Peter Drucker Society Europe is a practitioner-led, multi-stakeholder group that builds on Peter Drucker’s fundamental ideas and ideals with the aim of contributing to the evolution of management as a vital piece of a functioning modern society. Each year, the Drucker Society Europe hosts the Global Peter Drucker Forum, a crystallizing event where decision makers convene to discuss the future of management in a pragmatic and solution-oriented manner.

To fulfil its mission, the Peter Drucker Society Europe has established legally and financially independent nonprofit Drucker Society chapters in Austria, London, Barcelona and Mannheim. Please note that The Drucker 1996 Literary Works Trust is the owner of the service marks "Peter Drucker", "Peter F. Drucker" and "Drucker".

Learn more at www.druckerforum.org

