Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Peter Shaplin Joins Becknell Industrial as Executive Vice President - Operations

06/07/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial announced today that it has hired Peter Shaplin as Executive Vice President - Operations. A 20-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, Peter has extensive experience in portfolio and asset management, acquisitions, dispositions and join ventures investments.

Peter comes to Becknell from a long successful career at UBS Realty Investors. In 2013, he began his career at UBS serving as Director - Asset Manager, managing an industrial joint venture totaling 150 assets valued at $1.7B. Peter then was promoted to Executive Director - Portfolio Manager of UBS’ Trumbull Property Fund where he was a key member of a management team directing strategy and investment activities of an open-ended, core investment vehicle with $20+B of investments in multifamily, office, retail, industrial and hotels. He also was responsible for oversight of a $6B commercial real estate portfolio located in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

In his new role with Becknell, Peter will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Company’s real estate portfolio, including new leasing, build-to-suit projects, acquisitions and portfolio management.

“We are excited to have Peter join Becknell Industrial – Peter brings a wealth of real estate experience including asset management, development, managing capital relationships and debt financing,” said Mark Shapland, Becknell's Chief Operating Officer. “Peter’s familiarity with Becknell’s platform and industrial development will be a great addition and be a key piece for our continued growth in the coming years.”

“I have a long-term relationship with Becknell and deep admiration for their best of class customer focused execution platform. I look forward to working with Mark Shapland and the entire Becknell team to continue to grow Becknell’s market leadership in industrial real estate investment and operations across the US.” said Peter Shaplin, Becknell’s Executive Vice President – Operations.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 185 properties totaling more than 30 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com.

Contact Information:
Shona L. Bedwell
317.669.6005
sbedwell@becknellindustrial.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:29pDOMINION ENERGY  : Dustin Sadler graduates from new partnership with Southside Virginia Community College.
PU
03:29pDISCOVERY  : Tlc sizzles this summer with the return of six fan-favorite series
PU
03:29pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE  : Product Recall - Tiger Nut Flour 2.2 LB
PU
03:28pUPDATE2 : U.S. approves new Alzheimer's drug developed by Biogen, Japan's Eisai
AQ
03:28pEOS WORLDWIDE  : Appoints Julie Moreland to Board of Directors
PR
03:27pU.S. consumers sour on housing market's buying conditions
RE
03:27pEMX ROYALTY  : Company Presentation
PU
03:27pCortes Campers is Officially in Production with its 17-ft All Molded Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer
GL
03:24pAMC, other retail stock favorites jump; regulator signals concern
RE
03:23pArgentine customs strike on Tuesday to hit grain exports -port manager
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
4Oil dips on profit-taking after logging 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs
5Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

HOT NEWS