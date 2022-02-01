Peters, Stabenow Reintroduce Vehicle Innovation Act

02.01.22

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced they reintroduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen research and development of clean vehicle and advanced safety technologies. The Vehicle Innovation Act, which Peters and Stabenow reintroduced with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), would bolster investment in fuel efficient cars and trucks to lessen our dependency on foreign oil, reduce carbon emissions, and reinforce America's leadership developing these critical technologies that will guide the future of mobility. Peters reintroduced similar legislation last Congress.

"Researchers, engineers, and autoworkers in Michigan continue to lead the world in developing cutting-edge technologies that will make the next generation of cars and trucks safer and more efficient than ever before," said Senator Peters, member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. "This bipartisan bill will strengthen investment in clean vehicle technologies to lower energy costs for consumers and lessen our dependency on foreign nations for oil. Investing in fuel efficient vehicles will also help reduce our carbon footprint as we work to address the real and growing threat of climate change. I'll keep working to get it passed and signed into law to create more good-paying jobs in Michigan and ensure our workers and companies remain on the forefront of mobility innovation."

"Michigan's auto workers are the best in the world," said Senator Stabenow. "This bill will help our manufacturers innovate and develop new products, which will create jobs and give consumers more choice."

"America-and my home state of Tennessee-are at the forefront of innovative research and development of vehicle technologies devoted to safety and efficiency," said Senator Hagerty. "I am pleased to co-sponsor bipartisan legislation that will advance our Nation's goals of returning to energy independence, bolstering fuel efficiency, and ensuring America remains a leader in pioneering the vehicle technologies of tomorrow."

The Vehicle Innovation Act would strengthen the authority of the Department of Energy's (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office to promote partnerships between the public and private sector to improve vehicle fuel efficiency through research and development. The bill would also authorize critical resources for the Vehicle Technologies Office to encourage research to ensure steady funding is available to help manufacturers keep pace with emerging advanced technologies that have the potential to reduce fuel costs in the national vehicle fleet.

Examples of potential fuel-saving technologies include vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communications, mild hybrid, engine down speeding, power pack modeling and testing, advanced boosting systems, new vehicle sensing and communication, hydrogen and natural gas refueling and electric vehicle charging technology.

"Ford is leading the electric vehicle revolution, investing more than $30 billion in electric vehicles through 2025 and bringing exciting, all-electric versions of America's most popular vehicles to market," said Steven Croley, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel, Ford Motor Company. "As Ford commits to doing its part to lead the transition to a zero-emissions transportation future, support from our public sector partners is critical to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, ensure U.S. competitiveness, and create good American jobs. That's why we're thankful for Senator Peters' and Senator Hagerty's bipartisan leadership in introducing the Vehicle Innovation Act."

"Auto Innovators thanks Senators Gary Peters, Debbie Stabenow, and Bill Hagerty for their leadership in reintroducing the Vehicle Innovation Act," said John Bozzella, President & CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation. "Automakers are committed to a cleaner, safer, smarter transportation future, including significant investments in vehicle electrification and advanced safety technologies. This bipartisan legislation will support critical research and development needed to meet those goals while ensuring that the United States remains the leader in automotive innovation."

"MEMA is committed to the goal of a net-zero carbon transportation future. To reach that goal, suppliers, vehicle manufacturers, and the federal government must work together. The Vehicle Innovation Act is an important piece of that collaborative effort," said Bill Long, President and CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association. "This legislation leverages investments through public-private partnerships and focuses on domestic research and development activities. These activities are a necessary component to achieve this goal. We applaud Senators Peters and Hagerty for working to make this goal a reality by introducing this legislation."

"We need to invest in innovation so that the vehicles of tomorrow are smarter and cleaner," said Luke Tonachel, Director for Clean Vehicles and Fuels at the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Robust federal research will help accelerate deployment of cleaner, more efficient vehicles, while creating good, domestic jobs that we can count on for the future."

