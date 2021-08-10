Log in
Peterson hires industry innovator, Ross Froat, as Vice President of Engineering and Government Affairs

08/10/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterson Manufacturing is pleased to announce the hiring of Ross Froat as Vice President of Engineering & Government Affairs effective July 26th.

Ross will be leading all engineering and government affairs efforts at Peterson and will be focused on expanding the value of the PetersonPULSE intelligent trailer system as fleets begin collecting trailer data to maximize the safety and ROI of their trailer fleets and laying the groundwork for automated truck operations.

Ross comes to Peterson with a long career in the trucking industry as former Director of Technology & Engineering Policy for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), former service manager for Idealease, and former lead technician for Penske Truck Leasing. Prior to Peterson, Ross led ATA’s technology regulatory affairs, managed all of ATA’s technical priorities, and provided the industry multiple policies, government programs, and supporting benefits including leading advocacy for safety and business efficiency behind automated trucks and intelligent transportation systems.

“We are excited to welcome Ross to the Peterson family and look forward to his engineering and technology leadership which will help us bring additional value to our customers and the markets we serve,” added David Armacost, CEO and President, Peterson Manufacturing.

Ross will be relocating from the Washington, D.C. area to the Kansas City metropolitan with his family and looks forward to the mid-west life, but will miss Maryland crabs and watching the Washington Football Team.

ABOUT PETERSON MANUFACTURING

Peterson Manufacturing Company is a world-leading innovator in the engineering and production of a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Peterson Manufacturing is a key subsidiary of Peterson Corporation, six highly specialized companies and more than 600 U.S.-based associates working in global transportation-related industries. With headquarters in the greater Kansas City area, Peterson Manufacturing is a privately held company and has been in operation since 1945.

For more information, contact:

Jeff Geoffroy, Director of Marketing, Business Development
Peterson Manufacturing Co.
4200 East 135th Street
Grandview, MO 64030
Phone: 816-765-2000
FAX: 816-761-6693
E-mail: jgeoffroy@pmlights.com
www.pmlights.com

Darrin Widick, MBA
Group 3 Solutions
110 West 9th Street, Suite 100
Kansas City, MO 64105
Phone: 816-753-2420
E-mail: news@pmlights.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ff076e7-69bc-46d0-9c05-863505099e9a


Primary Logo

Ross Froat, Vice President of Engineering & Government Affairs

© GlobeNewswire 2021
