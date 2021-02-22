Petland : Stores Reach $1 Million Milestone in Fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is thrilled to reach the $1 million mark in total dollars raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Petland stores nationwide raised more than $165,000 during the 2020 St. Jude Halloween Pin-Up Promotion benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"We set our goal at $150,000 this year in the hopes of reaching $1 million," said Petland's Director of Public Affairs Elizabeth Kunzelman. "Our Petland family went above and beyond to be sure we met our goal. We have a generous group of franchisees and general managers, who truly understand the difference one dollar can make. We are so proud of everyone's efforts during this campaign and so happy to have raised over $165,000 this year."

Several franchisees and store operators have visited the hospital in Memphis, Tenn., as well as St. Jude Target House, one of three housing facilities for St. Jude patients and families.

Petland formally partnered with St. Jude in 2009. The St. Jude Halloween Pin-Up Promotion, now in its 28th year, asks customers to donate $1 or more at the register during the month of October to support the hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® In exchange for the donation, customers sign a St. Jude Halloween-themed pin-up which is displayed in the store. Petland also initiated a corporate campaign for the home office, offering payroll deductions for donations.

Treatments invented at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Because of fundraisers like the St. Jude Halloween Promotion, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food ­– because St. Jude believes all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To learn more about the St. Jude Halloween Promotion, visit stjude.org/halloween.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia. For more than 53 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kunzelman,

Director of Public Affairs

Petland, Inc.

740-775-2464

SOURCE Petland