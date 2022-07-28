Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PetroChina begins $4.5 billion refinery expansion, state media says

07/28/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at a petrol station in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PetroChina has launched a 30.5 billion yuan ($4.52 billion) programme to expand a subsidiary refinery in southern China into an integrated petrochemicals complex, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

China's second-largest state refiner is expected to keep crude oil refining capacity at the Guangxi Petrochemical plant unchanged while adding 14 major petrochemical units, according to reports by state television and China Chemical News.

The programme is part of PetroChina's plan to expand in petrochemicals and cut refined fuel production, in line with a broad industry trend to fill a supply gap of high-end petrochemicals.

The Guangxi refinery, based in Qinzhou city, has crude oil refining capacity of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Under the investment, PetroChina will add facilities with total annual capacity of 2.76 million tonnes, including a 1.2 million tonne per year (tpy) ethylene unit, a 550,000 tpy gasoline hydrocracking unit and a 350,000 tpy aromatics unit.

After the expansion, slated for completion in 2025, the plant's production of gasoline and diesel will drop, China Chemical News said.

($1 = 6.7408 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.75% 107.93 Delayed Quote.34.61%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.29% 5570.23 Real-time Quote.-12.35%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -0.27% 3.68 Delayed Quote.6.34%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.21% 544.5575 Real-time Quote.28.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.7449 Delayed Quote.6.35%
WTI 1.03% 98.949 Delayed Quote.27.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15aBelgian Economic Growth Slowed Down to 0.2% in 2Q
DJ
05:10aAnalysis-With massive Polish arms deal S.Korea steps closer to Ukraine war
RE
05:09aPetroChina begins $4.5 billion refinery expansion, state media says
RE
05:08aPound Rises on Europe's Energy Fears, Fed Decision
DJ
05:07aAnalysis-With massive Polish arms deal S.Korea steps closer to Ukraine war
RE
05:04aMetro Bank says breakeven nears as cost cuts continue
RE
05:02aPhilippine president visits quake-hit area as residents shelter outside
RE
05:01aSeveral Taiwan central bank board members raise off-cycle rate hike possibility
RE
05:00aChina's industry minister Xiao under investigation -state media
RE
04:55aShell slashes gas intake at Dutch, German oil refineries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen : Strong first half of 2022 for Volkswagen Passenger Cars
2TotalEnergies : Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results (pdf –..
3Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
4AB InBev 2Q Profit Fell Despite Revenue Beating Views; Backs 2022 Guida..
5Shell Launches $6 Billion Share Buyback as 2Q Earnings Hit Record High

HOT NEWS