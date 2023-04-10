HANOI, April 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Monday its crude oil output was 2.6 million tonnes in the first quarter this year, 12.6% higher than its target.

The figure, however, is lower than the company's crude oil output of 2.74 million tonnes in the same period last year.

PetroVietnam, formally known as Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, reported natural gas output of 1.97 billion cubic metres in the January-March period, 17.6% higher than its target. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)