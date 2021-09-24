Log in
Petrobras shuts, restarts gasoline pipeline: Correction

09/24/2021 | 08:42pm EDT
Corrects time reference in second paragraph and timing of industry sulfur limit request in third paragraph.

Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras temporarily closed its 266km (165-mile) Opasc refined products pipeline because of sulfur contamination.

Petrobras confirmed to Argus that it interrupted deliveries through the pipeline. Operations had resumed by 6:45pm ET after addressing the contamination issue, Petrobras said.

After the pipeline was shut down industry associations asked Brazil's regulator ANP to temporarily increase Brazil's gasoline sulfur limit to 170ppm from 50ppm to avoid shortages, according to an industry memo seen by Argus.

ANP said it is analyzing the contamination issue.

The pipeline links the 208,000 b/d Presidente Getulio Vargas refinery (REPAR) in the state of Parana to the Itajai terminal in the state of Santa Catarina.

By Amance Boutin

